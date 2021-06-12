First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $51.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.10. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $51.89.

