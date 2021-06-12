First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB) Shares Up 0.4%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.68 and last traded at $73.48. 5,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 20,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.16.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.12.

