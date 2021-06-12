First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decrease of 74.6% from the May 13th total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

QTEC stock opened at $150.90 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $157.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.36.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.