First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Short Interest Update

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 435.8% from the May 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 18.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after buying an additional 231,002 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 248,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 49,750 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 88,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $6.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

