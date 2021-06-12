First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Update

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the May 13th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FID opened at $19.07 on Friday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 619,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,932,000 after buying an additional 169,139 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 119.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 16,012 shares during the last quarter.

