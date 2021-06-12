FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Stock Holdings Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,757 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of FirstService worth $8,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 881.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 54,680 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 246,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 22,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. Raymond James downgraded FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $172.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 72.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.08. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $95.75 and a 1 year high of $177.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.48 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

