Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fiserv by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,549,000 after buying an additional 39,521 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,956,000 after buying an additional 15,585 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV opened at $110.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.