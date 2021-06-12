Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108,260 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 3.8% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Fiserv worth $45,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Soditic Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Fiserv by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP now owns 204,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,317,000 after acquiring an additional 98,225 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,249,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,708,000 after acquiring an additional 582,616 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 36,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 960,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,379,000 after purchasing an additional 272,892 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 191,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,780,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $110.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,552,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,757. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.22.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

