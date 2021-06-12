Fivebalance Price Reaches $0.0001 (FBN)

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Fivebalance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Fivebalance has a total market cap of $100,618.44 and approximately $1,736.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fivebalance Coin Profile

Fivebalance (CRYPTO:FBN) is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,091,215,144 coins and its circulating supply is 1,085,415,543 coins. Fivebalance’s official message board is medium.com/@fivebalance . Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Fivebalance

