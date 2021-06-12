Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FLGMF remained flat at $$17.91 during trading hours on Friday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $19.90.

Separately, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

