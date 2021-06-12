Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,799 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 176,708 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $8,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

NYSE FBC opened at $45.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.70. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.59.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

