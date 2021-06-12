Flamingo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $16.89 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001386 BTC on popular exchanges. Flamingo has a total market cap of $74.86 million and approximately $16.89 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00057987 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00176094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.05 or 0.00194591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.49 or 0.01115346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,096.89 or 1.00276688 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

