FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,951,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 345,081 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.54% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $792,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,255,000 after buying an additional 1,799,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,887,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,196,000 after purchasing an additional 618,617 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,993,000 after purchasing an additional 265,546 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,770,000 after buying an additional 230,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $271.88 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.45.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

