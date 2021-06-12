FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,769 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $27,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 216,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,048,000 after purchasing an additional 38,290 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FLT opened at $271.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.45. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

