Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Down 72.7% in May

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the May 13th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Flexpoint Sensor Systems stock remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 481,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,690. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.11.

Get Flexpoint Sensor Systems alerts:

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.