Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Down 72.7% in May

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the May 13th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Flexpoint Sensor Systems stock remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 481,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,690. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.11.
About Flexpoint Sensor Systems
See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.