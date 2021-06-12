Flux (FLUX) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Flux coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a market capitalization of $29.88 million and $406,015.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flux has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.49 or 0.00353578 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00153333 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.22 or 0.00214752 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011609 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002957 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003753 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Flux

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 151,721,751 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for Flux is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

