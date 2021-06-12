FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stake Raised by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 55,088 shares during the quarter. FMC comprises 3.5% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of FMC worth $41,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FMC by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,789,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of FMC by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 403,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,354,000 after buying an additional 21,874 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

FMC stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.42. The company had a trading volume of 519,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,420. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.33. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $93.52 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.