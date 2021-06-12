Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.96.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on F. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Ford Motor stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,762,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $24,283,000 after buying an additional 1,127,262 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 102,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 44,447 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 192,555 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. 51.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

