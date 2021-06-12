Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) is Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65,383 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up 4.1% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Fortinet worth $48,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.52.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.94. 654,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $229.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.80.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,230 shares of company stock worth $11,691,331. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

