Fractal (FCL) Hits Market Cap of $4.58 Million

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. Fractal has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $107,469.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000770 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00058362 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.99 or 0.00170130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.61 or 0.00196955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.14 or 0.01124536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,796.08 or 0.99851265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

