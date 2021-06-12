Fractal Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000770 BTC on major exchanges. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and $107,469.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fractal has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00058362 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.99 or 0.00170130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.61 or 0.00196955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.14 or 0.01124536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,796.08 or 0.99851265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

