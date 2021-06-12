Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.87. Franchise Group posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. Franchise Group’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FRG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

In other Franchise Group news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,427,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Franchise Group by 123.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

FRG opened at $36.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.99. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

