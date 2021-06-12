Frax Price Up 0.5% This Week (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002774 BTC on major exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $115.79 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00058352 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00173524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00195287 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.09 or 0.01102581 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,885.86 or 1.00146772 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 116,471,060 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

