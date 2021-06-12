freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Short Interest Down 64.5% in May

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the May 13th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

FRTAF stock remained flat at $$23.80 during midday trading on Friday. freenet has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRTAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, February 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

