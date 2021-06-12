Friendz Price Hits $0.0014 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Friendz has a market cap of $731,657.35 and approximately $56,127.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 20% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00061137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00021462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $285.36 or 0.00791118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.12 or 0.08306304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00086232 BTC.

Friendz Coin Profile

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 522,608,177 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

