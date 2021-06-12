Frontier Developments’ (FDEV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,355 ($43.83).

LON FDEV opened at GBX 2,320 ($30.31) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £912.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79. Frontier Developments has a one year low of GBX 1,672 ($21.84) and a one year high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,862.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

