Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Downgraded by Shore Capital

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) was downgraded by investment analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FDEV. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontier Developments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,355 ($43.83).

Shares of LON FDEV opened at GBX 2,320 ($30.31) on Friday. Frontier Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,672 ($21.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,862.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77. The firm has a market cap of £912.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

