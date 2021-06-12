Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.65 Million

Analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will report $94.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.80 million and the highest is $96.49 million. Frontline reported sales of $301.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year sales of $474.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $439.10 million to $510.29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $704.52 million, with estimates ranging from $702.10 million to $706.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Frontline by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,681,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,772,000 after acquiring an additional 386,180 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter valued at about $14,872,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Frontline by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 95,170 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 530,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,806,000 after buying an additional 106,127 shares during the period. 19.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FRO opened at $8.87 on Friday. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

