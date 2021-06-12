Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to announce $94.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.80 million and the highest is $96.49 million. Frontline posted sales of $301.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year sales of $474.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $439.10 million to $510.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $704.52 million, with estimates ranging from $702.10 million to $706.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

FRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

NYSE FRO opened at $8.87 on Friday. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Frontline by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Frontline by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after purchasing an additional 437,637 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in Frontline by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

