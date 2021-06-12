FTX Token (FTT) Price Hits $30.92 on Top Exchanges

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. FTX Token has a total market cap of $2.92 billion and approximately $68.17 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One FTX Token coin can currently be purchased for $30.92 or 0.00086208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00061327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00022147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.51 or 0.00787618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,967.27 or 0.08272688 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00044098 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

