Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €46.95 ($55.24).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FPE. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

FPE stock opened at €35.15 ($41.35) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €35.22.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

