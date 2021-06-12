Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €46.95 ($55.24).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FPE. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

FPE stock opened at €35.15 ($41.35) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €35.22.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

