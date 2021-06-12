Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Update

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the May 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FUPBY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,871. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.189 dividend. This is a boost from Fuchs Petrolub’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FUPBY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

