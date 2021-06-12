Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Update

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the May 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS FUPBY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,871. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.189 dividend. This is a boost from Fuchs Petrolub’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th.
About Fuchs Petrolub
Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.
