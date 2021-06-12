Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,586,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601,263 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.92% of Fulgent Genetics worth $249,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $81,670.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,147,695.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,400,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466 in the last ninety days. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.86. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.48. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The company’s revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

FLGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

