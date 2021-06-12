Function X (FX) Hits Market Cap of $126.96 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $126.96 million and $881,612.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,932.95 or 0.99863510 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00032653 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00009202 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00064885 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009629 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002805 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000127 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000558 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
