Function X (FX) Market Capitalization Tops $129.74 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 12th. Function X has a market capitalization of $129.74 million and $608,636.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Function X has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,089.52 or 1.00198122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00032891 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00009222 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00063577 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009347 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 358,935,037 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

