Function X (FX) Market Capitalization Tops $129.74 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 12th. Function X has a market capitalization of $129.74 million and $608,636.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Function X has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,089.52 or 1.00198122 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00032891 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00009222 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00063577 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009347 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002806 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000129 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000561 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
