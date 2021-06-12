Fundamenta (FMTA) One Day Volume Tops $1.02 Million

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 30.9% against the dollar. Fundamenta has a market cap of $491,195.13 and $1.02 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001361 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00058263 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00165044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00197254 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.63 or 0.01122959 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,158.76 or 1.00302696 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,974,901 coins and its circulating supply is 1,029,646 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.