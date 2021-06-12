Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Hits $0.51 on Exchanges

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $526,845.44 and $1.03 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001419 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058103 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.41 or 0.00162165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00196391 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $418.62 or 0.01162252 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,163.24 or 1.00402801 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,976,357 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,102 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

