Fuse Network Trading 18.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $4.40 million and $515,361.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0799 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00058120 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00167252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00197738 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.28 or 0.01119193 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,976.24 or 1.00045098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars.

