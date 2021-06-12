Future (LON:FUTR) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 3,140 ($41.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) price target on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Future has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,808.75 ($36.70).

Get Future alerts:

Shares of Future stock opened at GBX 2,952 ($38.57) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,498.58. Future has a 52 week low of GBX 1,138 ($14.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,000 ($39.20).

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,876 ($37.58), for a total transaction of £5,752,000 ($7,515,024.82).

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.