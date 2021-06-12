FUZE Token Trading Down 14% Over Last Week (FUZE)

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 12th. FUZE Token has a total market capitalization of $34,162.71 and $51,773.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUZE Token coin can now be bought for about $44.89 or 0.00125142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FUZE Token has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00058567 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00185434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.45 or 0.00196407 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.06 or 0.01145915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,696.82 or 0.99511991 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FUZE Token Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 761 coins. The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

