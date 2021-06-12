Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.13 and last traded at $24.13. Approximately 302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 69.24% of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

