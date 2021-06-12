Gala Trading 23.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Gala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gala has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. Gala has a total market cap of $65.49 million and approximately $522,530.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gala

Gala (GALA) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

