Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galecto’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galecto will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Galecto.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto in the first quarter worth $81,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galecto by 18.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLTO traded down $2.39 on Friday, hitting $5.61. 8,889,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,385. The stock has a market cap of $141.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49. Galecto has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

