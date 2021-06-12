GameCredits Trading Down 23.7% Over Last 7 Days (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 12th. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges. GameCredits has a market cap of $17.95 million and approximately $344,745.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.79 or 0.00455724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006710 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00011989 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000207 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000108 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,681,146 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

