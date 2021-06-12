Gameswap (GSWAP) Trading Down 27.3% This Week

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $134,999.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00061108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00021762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.60 or 0.00788645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.04 or 0.08308044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00086289 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

