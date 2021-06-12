Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.90. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $48.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

