GamyFi Platform Hits Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00003842 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded 41.5% lower against the dollar. GamyFi Platform has a market cap of $1.18 million and $60,232.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00058599 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00174881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00197559 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.65 or 0.01129923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,888.98 or 0.99968519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GamyFi Platform

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,850,000 coins and its circulating supply is 855,571 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

GamyFi Platform Coin Trading

