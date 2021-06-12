GAPS (GAP) Reaches One Day Volume of $228.00

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last week, GAPS has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One GAPS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000499 BTC on major exchanges. GAPS has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $228.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GAPS alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,870.51 or 0.99853624 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00033144 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009339 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00064573 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000996 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009375 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000547 BTC.

GAPS Coin Profile

GAPS (GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

GAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.