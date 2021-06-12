Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.67 Per Share

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Garmin has increased its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Garmin has a payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Garmin to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of GRMN opened at $144.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.96. Garmin has a 52 week low of $90.12 and a 52 week high of $145.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,468 shares of company stock worth $35,248,096 in the last ninety days. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.