Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) is Nishkama Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Nishkama Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 52,386 shares during the period. Gartner accounts for approximately 6.9% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nishkama Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Gartner worth $25,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.99. 513,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,844. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.36 and a 1-year high of $239.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total value of $446,717.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,379.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $357,488.58. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,958.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,850 shares of company stock valued at $13,887,776 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

